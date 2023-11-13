It was Expo weekend in Hawkesbury. On Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, the first Hawkesbury Expo was held at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex. Presented by Anne Lizotte Communications in partnership with the Town of Hawkesbury, the showcase of local businesses, services, organizations, and agencies featured more than 100 exhibitors. Entertainment, informative demonstrations, and good local food were also part of the event. Whether it was home renovations, public services, or products for a healthy lifestyle, the whole range was represented.
James Morgan
James Morgan has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves telling the stories that matter about life in eastern Ontario and western Québec.
