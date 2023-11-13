It was Expo weekend in Hawkesbury. On Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, the first Hawkesbury Expo was held at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex. Presented by Anne Lizotte Communications in partnership with the Town of Hawkesbury, the showcase of local businesses, services, organizations, and agencies featured more than 100 exhibitors. Entertainment, informative demonstrations, and good local food were also part of the event. Whether it was home renovations, public services, or products for a healthy lifestyle, the whole range was represented.

Photos by James Morgan

Victim Services of Prescott-Russell From left to right: Hawkesbury OPP Auxiliary members M. Smith-Hampton, Y. Serbouti, G. Bertrand, and Constable Sydney Jones. Hawkesbury Central Food Bank Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Parliament Francis Drouin, right, chatting with constituents. There was lots of good food to enjoy at the Hawkesbury Expo. Shown here is The Rustic Pantry, L’Orignal Packing, and Fromagerie Trois Rapides