The Champlain Christmas Parade will take place in Vankleek Hill on Friday, December 1, 2023. The township if accepting float registrations from local businesses, organizations and groups until November 24 at 12 noon.

Note that if limiting space is required, floats will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The parade will begin at 6:30 pm on December 1.

Children are invited to write their letters to Santa at The Review offices at 76 Main Street, beginning at 4 pm to 6:30 pm. Paper, stickers and coloured pencils and crayons will be provided for kids, who can put their letters in an envelope pre-addressed to Santa Claus at the North Pole. Letters can be taken to the post office, or left with Review volunteers to mail as soon as possible! Review volunteers will be on hand to help children writer their letters and will take a photo of each family group or child, along with their letter. Selected photos and letters will be printed in The Review’s Holiday Wishes special section, to be published on December 13, 2023.

Each child will receive a gingerbread person cookie (baked with love by The Broken Kettle Bakery and Barkery), courtesy of Louise Sproule Real Estate.