Private Paul Brunelle was unable to return home to Lost River after World War Two, but his medals have.

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the medals of Private Paul Brunelle, who was killed in action April 18, 1945 in Germany, were presented to the Royal Canadian Legion, Rouge River Branch 192, Arundel. The medals were previously restored and mounted in 2020, and in preparation for a special remembrance ceremony planned by the RCMP Pipes and Drums of the National Capital Region in Ottawa. This was in conjunction with a two-week journey to the Netherlands which would include a visit to Brunelle’s grave in Holten Cemetery, The Netherlands. However, due to the pandemic, this was delayed until May 1, 2023.

At this year’s Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Arundel, Brunelle’s great niece, Trudy Young, accompanied by her father, Gilbert Young of Vankleek Hill, placed a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Paul Brunelle. Trudy then presented a shadow box containing Paul’s medals to Branch 192 President Norm Hess. This will now be displayed in the showcase of the Rouge River Branch. Trudy expressed her appreciation to the members and friends of the Legion for accepting the display to honour Paul in perpetuity. His name is also prominently visible on the plaque of the Cenotaph and is among 12 veterans of the district who were killed in action in the War of 1939 to 1945.

We will remember them.

Private Paul Brunelle. Submitted photo Private Paul Brunelle’s medals. From left to right: the 1939 to 1945 Stars for France and Germany, the 1939-1945 Canada Volunteer Service Medal with Overseas Clasp, and the 1939-1945 medal. Submitted photo