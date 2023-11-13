The Foire de Noël Saveurs et Culture d’Argenteuil arts, crafts, and foods fair is back for its 15th year.

The annual Christmas fair takes place this year from December 8 to 10 and as always, highlights the talent and know-how of artists, artisans, producers, and agri-food processors in Argenteuil.

The 58-exhibitor Christmas fair will open its doors to the public on Friday, December 8, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, December 9 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on Sunday, December 10 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at École Polyvalente Lavigne and Laurentian Regional High School, located at 452 Avenue d’Argenteuil, in Lachute.

Several exhibitors will offer credit card and debit payment services, but it is still recommended that visitors bring cash. Admission is free.

On Saturday, December 9, the Ensemble vocal Hémiole will perform between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., as well as artists from the Productions Coup d’Chœur between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Sunday, December 10, elves will come to play between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The MRC d’Argenteuil organizes the annual Foire de Noël Saveurs et Culture d’Argenteuil, which helps to raise awareness of its agri-food specialties, the know-how of artists and artisans, in addition to stimulating the local economy and the pride of belonging to the region.

For more information, go to www.argenteuil.qc.ca/foire, or the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FoiredeNoel.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.