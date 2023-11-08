A man faces a series of charges following an arrest connected with a stolen vehicle police recovered Champlain Township.

At about 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, Hawkesbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a scene on County Road 17 in Champlain Township, where a damaged, stolen vehicle was located in the ditch. The OPP, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and canine unit attended the scene.

Shortly after 8 a.m, a male suspect was arrested in relation to the incident, and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000, Flight from Peace Officer, Dangerous Operation, and Resist Peace Officer, contrary to the Criminal Code. The male was also charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – No License, and Fail to Remain, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

There was a significant police presence in the area and County Road 17 was shut down for a period of time.