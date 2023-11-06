Hawkesbury Hawks continue to soar

The Hawkesbury Hawks continued their recent hot streak last weekend, posting a 5-3 road win over the Rockland Nationals on Sunday (November 5), after a 7-1 dismantling of the Carleton Place Canadians at home on Friday evening (November 3).

The Hawks (9-7-1-1) bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to the Nationals (10-5-2-0) early in the second period on Sunday in Rockland, by scoring four unanswered goals in just over two minutes, beginning at the midway point of the period, to take a 5-3 lead they never relinquished. Hawkesbury netminder Caleb Chabot was voted first star of the game, stopping 35 shots, as Rockland outshot the Hawks 38-20 in the afternoon contest. Alex Fournier, Alexis Billequey, Wyatt Schmidek, David Lebel, and Alexis Minville all had single markers for Hawkesbury.

Aiden Stubbings and Remi Gelinas each scored twice, while captain Alex Fournier had a goal and three assists, in the Hawks 7-1 win over Carleton Place (8-9-2-0) at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex in Hawkesbury on Friday evening (November 3). Goaltender Dimitri Pelekos earned the victory, stopping 33 of 34 shots fired his way.

The Hawks have won four of their past five games to improve their overall record to 9-7-1-1, good for 20 points and a tie for fifth place overall in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) standings. Hawkesbury has won two straight at home, with the 7-1 win over Carleton Place following up a 2-1 shootout win on Friday, October 27, over the league leading Smiths Falls Bears (13-3-0-2).

Another tough test at home is up this Friday (November 10), as the Hawks take on the Cornwall Colts (12-3-0-2), who hold down first place in the CCHL’s Yzerman Division. Game time at The Bob is 7:30 p.m.

Go Hawks!

Cougars extend winning streak to eight

The Vankleek Hill Cougars were perfect last weekend, earning victories in all three of their games to extend the team’s winning streak to eight games.

Maxime Laliberte, Rowan Mcpherson, and Malcolm Seguin each had a pair of goals, as Vankleek Hill (11-2-0-0) steamrolled the Morrisburg Lions (7-7-0-0) 8-2 at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre on Sunday afternoon (November 5). Mikael Bigras and Garrett Cunning each scored singles for the Cougars, while netminder Brayden Prevost came on in relief to earn the win in goal.

Sunday’s win came less than 24 hours after a hard fought 5-4 win by the Cougars over the Cumberland Castors (6-5-1-0) on Saturday night (November 4). Cumberland jumped out to an early 2-0 lead to stun the home crowd at the Vankleek Hill Arena, before the Cougars stormed back in the second period with four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead heading into the final period. Jérémy Marcotte scored twice for the home side in the win, while Malcolm Seguin, Zachary Sullivan and Nathan Williams added singles. Tristan Paquette earned the win in net.

The Cougars kicked off the three-win weekend with a 4-2 road victory over the Westport Rideaus. Maxime Laliberte, Andy Lightle-Blais, Rowan Mcpherson, and Malcolm Seguin all scored for Vankleek Hill, while Brayden Prevost was the winning goaltender.

Vankleek Hill plays twice next weekend, with the first game taking place on Saturday, November 11, when the Cougars will host the St-Isidore Eagles (8-4-0-1). Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Vankleek Hill Arena. On Sunday, November 12, the Cougars will travel to Cumberland for a rematch with the Castors in at 7:30 p.m. start.

The biggest upcoming game for the Cougars will be a rematch with the league leading Gatineau-Hull Volant (12-2-0-0) on Saturday evening, November 18, at the Vankleek Hill Arena. The two teams last met on October 7, when the Volant embarrassed the Cougars 12-4 in front of their home fans at the Vankleek Hill Arena. The Cougars will be looking to return the favour with a much stronger effort against Gatineau-Hull on November 18.

Hawkesbury Hawks netminder Caleb Chabot (30) kicks out a shot for one of his 44 saves in the Hawks’ 2-1 shootout win over the Smiths Falls Bears on Friday, October 27. Photo: Sylvain Lauwers