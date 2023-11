Icy road conditions caused a large tractor-trailer to turn over on Wednesday, November 1 on Route 148 in Brownsburg-Chatham.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound that morning and flipped over on a curve between Montée Rochon and Montée Cushing.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, there were no injuries and the incident was caused by icy conditions.

Police were present at the scene and were allowing traffic to move through in both directions.