One of Canada’s most decorated soldiers recently visited Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 in Hawkesbury.

Retired Major-General David Fraser was the guest speaker at a meeting held at the branch by local manufacturer Tulmar Safety Systems, which has contracts with the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces.

In Afghanistan, Fraser was the first Canadian General to command American troops since World War Two. As a Brigadier-General, Fraser led Operation Medusa in 2006 as part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) campaign in Afghanistan. During that time, Fraser led the largest battle in NATO history.