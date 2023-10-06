A driver ended up in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Autoroute 50 in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge on Thursday, October 5.

According to Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay of the Sûreté du Québec, a small vehicle travelling in an unspecified direction on the two-lane highway left its lane and struck an oncoming heavy truck. Nearby residents reported they could hear the sound of the impact.

Tremblay said the impact caused the small vehicle to reverse direction. Emergency crews had to extricate the driver, a 28-year-old female from St-André-Avellin, from her vehicle. She was taken to hospital in critical condition. The male driver of the heavy truck was not injured.

No charges or fines had been issued as of the afternoon of Friday, October 6.