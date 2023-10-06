The Lachute Fair’s Handicraft Barn Committee held a fundraising supper on Tuesday, October 3 at Top Shop Bar and Restaurant in Lachute and raised $3,140. In addition to the supper, a quilt raffle and 50/50 draw was part of the event. The quilt, which was provided by The Quilting Grannies and Counterpointière d’Argenteuil, was won by Nancy Boyd. Willie Silverson won the 50/50 draw and donated the winnings back to the committee.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves telling the stories that matter about life in eastern Ontario and western Québec.
