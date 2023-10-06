The Lachute Fair’s Handicraft Barn Committee held a fundraising supper on Tuesday, October 3 at Top Shop Bar and Restaurant in Lachute and raised $3,140. In addition to the supper, a quilt raffle and 50/50 draw was part of the event. The quilt, which was provided by The Quilting Grannies and Counterpointière d’Argenteuil, was won by Nancy Boyd. Willie Silverson won the 50/50 draw and donated the winnings back to the committee.

Related