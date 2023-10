The Lachute Fair’s Handicraft Barn Committee held a fundraising supper on Tuesday, October 3 at Top Shop Bar and Restaurant in Lachute and raised $3,140. In addition to the supper, a quilt raffle and 50/50 draw was part of the event. The quilt, which was provided by The Quilting Grannies and Counterpointière d’Argenteuil, was won by Nancy Boyd. Willie Silverson won the 50/50 draw and donated the winnings back to the committee.

Accept

We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.