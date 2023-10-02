Run around Grenville on Saturday, October 7.

La Course du Canal takes place on Saturday at Parc Desforges on Rue du Canal Nord.

The family-friendly run has one, three, five, 10-kilometre races, all following local streets and recreational pathways. Runners must be 15 years of age or older.

La Course du Canal is a fundraiser for Loisirs Grenville Recreation. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 at Parc Desforges. Registration is $5 per runner.

To register, go to https://loisirs-de-grenville.square.site/.