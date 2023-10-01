Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested a youth following the report of a stabbing at a business in Rockland.

On September 29, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers located a youth with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

The accused’s identity cannot be released under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Local schools were placed into a secure and hold situation which was later lifted. The investigation is in its early stages and there’s no public safety concerns.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).