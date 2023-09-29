Maison Interlude House (MIH), the women’s shelter and outreach services organization for Prescott-Russell and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SDG) announced its annual fundraising campaign on Thursday, September 27 in Alexandria. Changes are in store for this year’s campaign.

The 2023 campaign will not be based on the sale of poinsettias, but rather on the organization of a fundraising event to be held on December 6, the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women.

The evening will also mark MIH’s 40th anniversary. When the organization was founded in 1983, it operated an emergency shelter for abused women in Prescott and Russell. But over the years, the organization’s mandate has expanded. In addition to welcoming women and their dependents in its shelter located in Hawkesbury, MIH offers outreach services throughout all five counties.

The fundraising event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on December 6 at the Bonnie Glen Pavilion in Alexandria. The program includes a meal, Christmas concert by the L’Orignal Chorale de l’amitié, a silent auction, and raffles! Tickets are priced at $150 each and are now on sale. To reserve, simply visit www.minterludeh.ca. Cash donationsare also welcome and can be easily and securely processed on the MIH website.

The money raised during this fundraising campaign will be used to provide non-subsidized but essential services to MIH users. Examples of these services are the purchase of essential items like food, basic needs, transportation, childcare, emergency financial assistance, and Christmas gifts for client’s families.

Large Prize Draw: Win a Vacation!

MIH is also organizing a large draw to raise funds! By purchasing a ticket for $25, donors have the chance to win a $3,000gift certificate for a vacation at the location of their choice. The second prize is a pair of economy-class airline ticketsto any destination in North America (including Hawaii, Mexico and the West Indies).

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit www.minterludeh.ca for full details. This draw is made possible thanks to the participation of the Caisses Desjardins de l’Ontario, Marlin Travel Hawkesbury and the Air Canada Foundation.

Honourary Co-Chairs

For this first fundraising evening, Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie, and Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Parliament Francis Drouin have been named as Honourary Co-Chairs.

“I accepted the role of spokesperson for Interlude House because silence is not an option when human dignity is at stake. Women’s rights, children’s rights—these are not just causes; they are imperatives that define us as a community,” Lajoie said.

“Violence against women does not belong here. I want my son to grow up in a place where everyone can have the support they need and feel safe, both in and out of their homes,” Drouin said. Maison Interlude strives to make that a reality in our region. Their work is invaluable so it is no question that I will always do what I can to support what they do”, concludes Francis Drouin.

During the past year, 40 women and 18 children stayed in the Maison Interlude House shelter. The facility turned down emergency shelter access for 86 women due to capacity issues. In the past year, 630 women used outreach services, and 2,469 hours of counselling were provided by Maison Interlude House workers.

Casselman Mayor Genviève Lajoie is Maison Interlude House’s 2023 fundraising Co-Chair with Glengarry-Prescott-Russell MP Francis Drouin. Submitted photo