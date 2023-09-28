The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made two arrests after two individuals barricaded themselves inside a residence in Alfred.

On September 27, 2023, officers responded to a call on St-Philippe Street in of Alfred, where two people had barricaded themselves inside a building. The OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted at the scene.

Two Alfred residents were safely arrested, and each was charged with Arson, Uttering Threats, Assault Police with a weapon and Mischief, contrary to the Criminal Code.

There were no injuries sustained and no threat to public safety. There was a significant police presence in the area at the time.