A Harrington resident escaped with only the clothes he was wearing when his home was overtaken by fire on Friday, September 22. His home was ultimatedly destroyed by the fire.

According to Harrington Fire Chief Neil Swail, beavers in the Kilmar area caused a power outage on Thursday night, leaving many nearby homes without lights. A 73-year-old resident of Chemin de la Rivière-Rouge lit candles in his home for light but forgot about them when he went to bed. Swail said the individual later woke up due to smoke, opened his bedroom door, and discovered the rest of the house was engulfed in flames. The man escaped through the bedroom window and took nothing with him.

A Hydro-Québec crew was working nearby on restoring power, saw the fire, and were among the first to call 911. Firefighters from Grenville-sur-la-Rouge assisted the Harrington Fire Department.

The man who escaped the house was treated for smoke inhalation. Swail said the fire resulted in a total loss.

The only remains of a house in Harrington destroyed by fire on Friday, September 22. Submitted photo