Québec provincial police have intensified their search of the Ottawa River in St-André d’Argenteuil for the remains of a man who went missing in 2015.

Jean-Raymond Claude went missing in Laval on April 2, 2015. In June 2020, a bone was discovered in the Ottawa River, in St-André-d’Argenteuil. DNA analysis showed that the bone belonged to Claude. Searches at that time failed to find the body.

The Sûreté du Québec’s Division of Investigations into Murders and Disappearances Linked to Organized Crime is currently carrying out a search to find the body of Jean-Raymond Claude in the Baie Carillon sector in St-André-d’Argenteuil. This operation stems from information collected during the investigation and includes several police officers from the Sûreté du Québec, including a team of divers.

Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec Criminal Information Centre anonymously at 1-800-659-4264.