The Chair of the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO), who is also the trustee representing Prescott and Russell counties, has been named to the Ontario Minister of Education’s Advisory Council on Special Education.

Sue Wilson of the Vankleek Hill area, will serve a two-year term as a member of the Minister’s Advisory Council on Special Education (MACSE). The council meets up to three times per year and advises the Minister on matters related to the establishment and provision of special education programs and services, including the identification and provision of early intervention programs for students with special educational needs.

“I am extremely honoured to have the privilege of serving on the Minister’s Advisory Council on Special Education. I look forward to working with the Council and representing my constituency to serve students in this capacity, which complements my involvement with the CDSBEO Special Education Advisory Committee,” Wilson said.

Wilson has served as a CBSDEO Trustee since 1999, and has served as board Chair since November, 2022. Previously, she served as Vice-Chair from 2020-2022, and she has served as Chair of the CDSBEO Special Education Advisory Committee, where she has served as Chair since 2001.