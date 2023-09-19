Fibre in all of its manifestations – cloth, macramé, yarn, wool, felting, and more – will be centre stage at the Arbor Gallery next weekend, September 23 and 24. In conjunction with the Creating Centre de Créativité, the gallery will be hosting the fourth annual Vankleek Hill Fibre Frolics Festival.

“We are delighted to be part of this celebration of fibre art,” said Sylvie Bouchard, Chair of the Arbor Gallery, “as it ties in so well with our current exhibitions, wholecloth and Neoplasticism: a textile exploration.”

On the Saturday, several fibre, felting and textile artists and artisans will be presenting their work at both locations. The event has been organized by Les Belles Bouclettes mohair farm. Among the presenters at the gallery will be Alpagas Apple Hill Alpacas, Sew Shevaun, Les moutons de Richard, Cactus Yarn Studio, Atelier Luna Spinning.

At both sites, there will be vendors selling their works, including Roots and Rain Yarn, Fire Sparks Creations, Karberry Farm, Riverside Studio, Belles Bouclettes mohair farm, Denise Bernard, Cherished Goods. It’s a great opportunity to acquire some unique works of art.

The making of fabric

On Sunday, September 24, France Poliquin will conduct a workshop on the basics of fabric construction from 3 pm to 5 pm. Poliquin studied textile art at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design and has explored many aspects of textile art over the years. She will be explaining how various kinds of fabric are made and used. The workshop is part of Ontario Culture Days and is free of charge, thanks to a grant from Champlain Township, although donations will be welcome.

The Arbor Gallery’s current exhibitions, wholecloth and Neoplasticism: a textile exploration continue until October 1, with a talk by Carl Stewart on finissage day.

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 pm. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.