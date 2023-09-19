A series of changes are now in effect at the intersection of Main Street (County Road 10) and High Street (Highway 34) in Vankleek Hill.The four changes made by the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) involve relocating the eastbound stop bar (stop line) to the west of County Road 10 to 18 metres west of its current position to align with the back of the building located at 10-14 High Street. A “No Right Turn on Red Light” has been installed on the southwestern corner to prevent traffic from turning south onto Highway 34 from eastbound County Road 10 as there is no visibility from the new stop line into the intersection. The UCPR has added another “No Right Turn on Red Light” sign for southbound traffic on Highway 34 turning westbound on County Road 10 due to a conflict point when heavy vehicles turn right onto Highway 34. The parking zone to the west of the intersection on the south side of County Road 10 has been removed to provide additional space for semi trailers to turn. The changes to the intersection follow three collisions between trucks and utility poles at the intersection in 2022.
No parking zone to expand
The no parking zone in front of the fairgrounds on County Road 10 (Main Street West) in Vankleek Hill is about to get bigger.
On August 24, UCPR council approved a request from Champlain Township to extend the existing no parking zone on the south side of the road to include the front of residential properties to civic address 128. Champlain Township will be responsible for enforcing the no parking zone and will be installing additional no parking signs in the area.