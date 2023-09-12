Seven municipalities in the Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil are receiving a total of $2,003,741 for local road improvements from the Québec government.

The funding, from the Ministre des transports local roads aid program was announced on Friday, September 8 by Argenteuil Member of the National Assembly Agnès Grondin.

The municipality receiving the greatest amount of funding is Grenville-sur-la-Rouge at $651,905. The second-greatest amount, $411,999, is going to Brownsburg-Chatham. Harrington is receiving the third-greatest amount at $389,774.

St-André-d’Argenteuil will receive $211,193, Gore will receive $205,063, and Mille-Isles will receive $92,259. Wentworth will also receive $41,548 in local roads aid funding from the Québec government.