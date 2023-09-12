Philippe Pharand of L’Orignal is Champlain Township’s 2023 Ontario Senior of the Year.

A father of three daughters, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of two, Pharand has given countless hours of his time to many community organizations. He has served as a volunteer on the carnival committee, with meals on wheels, driving people to appointments, as a past president of the municipal park, and as a 47-year member of the Knights of Columbus. Pharand also served for 10 years as a village councillor in L’Orignal. Currently, Pharand is a member of l’Âge d’or, the the Seigneurie de L’Orignal committee, and was involved with the effort to bring the recently opened L’Orignal Pharmacy to the village.

The Ontario Senior of the Year Award is given by a municipality to recognize an outstanding senior who, after age 65, enriches the social, cultural or civic life of the community.