Curlers in Vankleek Hill are getting ready for another season.

The Vankleek Hill Curling Club has a new executive, and some changes are planned to help boost club membership and interest in curling.

A competitive league with fixed teams for the entire season is being introduced. The new competitive league will play its games on Friday nights.

“We’re trying it,” said club President Alain Parisien.

The number of junior league curlers has declined considerably in recent years. Efforts are being made to boost those numbers. Junior games will now take place on Saturdays.

“We’re going to be looking for lots of juniors,” club Secretary Julia Fortin said.

The other members of the Vankleek Hill Curling Club executive are Treasurer Alex Horvath, Curling Coordinator Philippe Rouleau, Kitchen Director Brigette Macdonald, Property Director Bruce MacNaughton, Bar Director Terry Norman, and Social Director Wayne Hubbard.

Regular mixed league curling will be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings with day curling leagues also available throughout the week. Day leagues are a good opportunity for retired individuals and others with more flexible schedules.

New emphasis will also be placed this season on the Learn to Curl program for people interested in learning the game, or for curlers wanting to upgrade their skills. It costs $125 for four weeks, all supplies are provided.

Membership at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club slumped to under 90 members during the 2022-2023 season.

“We’d like to be well over 100 members at least, this year,” Parisien said.

The Vankleek Hill Curling Club also offers a social membership for anyone who just wants to use the club as a place to socialize, enjoy a beverage, game of cards, and conversation with friends.

The executive is planning for the first draw to begin playing on Monday, October 30.

On Thursday, September 28, the Vankleek Hill Curling Club is hosting a registration open house for returning members and new members. The event is an opportunity to ask questions, become acquainted with other club members, and the club’s facilities. The open house will begin at 6 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. at the club, located at 136 Bond Street in Vankleek Hill.

For updated information on registration, rates, events, and facilities at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club, go to https://vankleekhillcurlingclub.ca/ or the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/VankleekHillCurlingClub.