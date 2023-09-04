Eco East is recruiting new board members in the lead-up to the group’s annual general meeting on September 25, 2023.

If you are interested in learning more, email [email protected] before September 20 or to RSVP your attendance and obtain a link to the meeting.

A highlight of the annual meeting will be a presentation about co-creating micro-forests in Prescott-Russell.

Eco East is a local volunteer-powered non-profit organization active in the United Counties of Prescott Russell (UCPR) in the areas of waste reduction, habitat conservation and regeneration, and climate action. The mission of Eco East is to lead the community towards a sustainable future for all through volunteer action, community partnerships and education by inspiring a love and respect of nature. The group is known for its local tree planting initiative, community dialogue sessions, green-business recognition program, and for working with the United Counties of Prescott-Russell in the development of a regional climate action plan.

To find out more, visit the group’s Facebook page