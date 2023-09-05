The Popsilos mural Farm Boy towers over Ouimet Farms Adventure. The young farmer on the silo is overlooking Vankleek Hill as André Ouimet’s father once overlooked his own farmland. Now André is looking back on the journey that led him to create Ouimet Farms Adventure.



In 1990, André Ouimet purchased the multi-generational dairy farm in Vankleek Hill from his father. He continued to operate the dairy farm until 1998. André solemnly explained that at the time, there was a lot of talk surrounding North American free trade threatening the value of quota. He decided to sell his cows and step away from dairy farming.

Initially he moved on to farming cash crops which proved unsuccessful for him. André related that he then moved on to operating a driving range for 17 years on the property with a small nine- hole golf course for a time. He explained that golf as a business seemed to be winding down and he knew it was time to close another chapter.

The beginnings of Ouimet Farms Adventure

André lights up as he speaks about taking a trip to Pennsylvania where he visited a corn maze. That visit inspired him to create his own corn maze, bringing agri-tourism to Vankleek Hill. André created a place to enjoy a day at the farm while walking through a field of sunflowers in bloom, bouncing on jumping pillows, sleuthing for gems at the gem mine, racing pedal karts and getting lost (or not) inside the corn maze. Coloured tape lines the pathways inside the maze, creating an opportunity for a quick exit if needed. The maze itself has come a long way since 2013; with each year, the designs improved with a great attention to detail on display. This year its impeccable design honours the years of service of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Completing the theme is an educational display about Queen Elizabeth II inside the barn.

André explained the importance of most of their employees being bilingual for locals from neighboring Quebec. He also works with local businesses to allow his employees to work more hours if desired as Ouimet Farms is only open on weekends. Though many local businesses struggled in recent years due to pandemic restrictions, Ouimet Farms Adventure was able to thrive by adapting to work within the limitations. Business was better than ever before. Families wanted to venture out and safely enjoy themselves. André hopes to see more local businesses open on weekends to benefit from visitors coming to Ouimet Farms who would also enjoy the local shops.

André is an entrepreneur whose success is tied to an uncanny ability to adapt and evolve to life’s challenges. His passion for the family farm is clearly evident in the care, design and innovation of the property that is so lovingly shared with the many families who have come to visit over the past decade. The many challenges of dairy farming are in the past, but family remains at the heart of a new life for the Ouimet family farm.