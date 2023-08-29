A section of highway in Brownsburg-Chatham beside the Ottawa River is closed while a large culvert is replaced.

The Ministère des Transports du Québec is replacing the culvert under Route 344 about 200 metres west of Montée Stonefield in Brownsburg-Chatham. The entire road is closed to traffic between the traffic lights at rue Maple at the Long Sault Bridge in Grenville and Montée Vachon. Only local traffic is permitted on the closed section of Route 344. Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour on rue Maple (Route 344), Route 148, and Montée Vachon.

The road closure on Route 344 is expected to last until September 8.