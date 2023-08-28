Arbor Gallery introduces visitors to textile art in September.

Wholecloth – Main Hall. Exhibition by Ottawa based weaver and teacher Carl Stewart, whose work has been presented throughout Canada and the U.S. He is the recipient of several scholarships and grants, including professional grants from the Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, and the City of Ottawa.

Using traditional hand-weaving techniques, he explores the fundamental role textiles play in the crafting of queer culture and identity. His reflection and work aim to challenge traditional thinking and he finds deeper meaning in his creations. In this new exhibit, he explores the memory of clothes by repurposing fabric that he weaves into large pieces. From August 31st to October 1st – Vernissage on Saturday, September 9.

Neoplasticism: a textile exploration – Secondary Hall. Brian Beavis is a self-taught visual art and textile artist based in Vankleek Hill. For years, he has been painting in the Stijl movement, particularly Piet Mondrian’s artwork. In parallel, he has been exploring string work through various techniques, constructing wall art that echoes the famous visual art style. Until October 1st.

Fibre Frolics comes to the gallery. Saturday, September 23rd, Arbor Gallery joins hands with Fibre Frolics and the Creating Centre de Créativité for the Vankleek Hill Fibre Frolics Festival. That day, several fibre, felting and textile artists and artisans will present their work at both locations. The event is organized by Les Belles Bouclettes mohair farm.

Introduction to textile construction –with France Poliquin. On Sunday September 24th, Poliquin, who studied textile art at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, and has explored many aspects of textile art throughout the years, will present the various forms of textiles to participants. This free of charge workshop is being presented as part of Ontario Culture Days.

Simon Kempston back in concert – Tuesday, September 19th. Kempston, who played to a full house audience in 2022, returns to Vankleek Hill as part of his Canadian tour, with a brand-new list of songs. Kempston is ‘one of Scotland’s very best songwriters’ (The Sunday Herald), a composer and leading fingerstyle guitarist based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, Vankleek Hill. Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Find out more on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website, and Twitter, by subscribing to the newsletter at arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].