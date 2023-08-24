Last week marked the grand finale of the Champlain Library’s Summer Reading Club. Laughter and friendly competition filled the air as readers played games and put their knowledge to the test.

To parents, guardians, and mentors, the library staff members are grateful to you for fostering a love of reading. To the young readers, library staff are both proud of you and excited to see where your reading journey will take you.

Champlain Library would like to spotlight the winners of its Summer Reading Club Contest who each received a prize pack of books and either a pass to Ouimet Farms or a ticket to the Vankleek Hill Fair, courtesy of the Ouimet Family and the Agricultural Society.

In the 0-5 year old category, picture book enthusiast Mathias Holla won with Evelyn Cheeseman close behind. Ian Batterton took the 6-8 years old category, with Laurianne Obas runner-up. AJ secured the victory in the 9-13 years old group, just edging out Lily Gionet, and kudos to Kaylee Filoon and Eve Sadlier whose dedication won them the Participation Award.

Thank-you to everyone who participated! Watch for upcoming events on the library website website, Facebook or Instagram.