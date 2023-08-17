A quarter century of showing and shining classic cars will be celebrated at the 2023 Hawkesbury Auto Expo. The annual Labour Day weekend event takes place on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 in downtown Hawkesbury.

“This year, we went a little bit all out,” said Club d’autos Hawkesbury Auto Club President Patrick Denis.

Bogi, from the television series All Girls Garage will be at the Hawkesbury Auto Expo. Denis said she will be signing autographs and visitors will be able to have their photo taken with her at a booth which will be set up. Denis said it is quite an achievement to have Bogi visit Hawkesbury because celebrity appearances are generally more common at larger car shows in the United States. He met her at a large classic car show in Lake George, New York and that was the beginning of the effort to have her visit Hawkesbury.

The biggest need for a successful Hawkesbury Auto Expo is good weather. Denis said the frequent rain this summer has made it a challenge for classic car shows in other communities. He said car owners do not like taking the chance of having their vehicles outside in wet weather for too long.

Denis is hopeful for good weather because that means more than 400 cars could be on display along Main Street downtown.

“We’re ready for more,” he said.

There will also be live entertainment downtown on both days of the show.

Admission is free, but any proceeds raised from the Hawkesbury Auto Expo go to the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank. Denis said the auto club began using the event to support the food bank in 2018.

On Saturday, September 2, the Auto Expo begins at 5p.m. with the Super Cruise Night. At the Connoisseur Culture Stage downtown, there will be live music by Feelin’ez and Bogi will be available for autographs and photos. The next day, Sunday, September 3, the Auto Expo goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Timeless will perform on the Canadian Tire Stage and The Railroad Sinners will perform on the NAPA Auto Parts Stage. Bogi will be back for more photos and autographs.