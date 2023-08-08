Johnny Kirby is getting ready for his second time as a contestant in the Vankleek Hill Fair Demolition Derby. The 17-year-old from Chute-à-Blondeau first entered the derby in 2022 and could not resist another round in 2023.

“It was just too fun!” he said.

The Kirby family has been a part of the derby for a long time. Johnny’s father J.D. Kirby has been entering for many years.

For Johnny’s part, it’s all about the thrill.

“It’s kind of like a rush,” is how he described it.

Johnny said he does not even know how fast he is going when driving in the derby and the event offers a place to do things not allowed on the road in a more controlled space.

When the engines rev and crashing begin on the evening of Saturday, August 19, Johnny will be driving a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu with 300,017 kilometres on the odometer which he purchased in Mont-Laurier and had towed on a trailer for the long trip to Chute-à-Blondeau.

Johnny’s Friend, Philip Marchenko, is also preparing a car for the Vankleek Hill Fair Demolition Derby. His entry is a 2007 Honda Civic, which he is also getting ready for the derby at the Kirby’s property.

Philip Marchenko’s demolition derby Honda Civic. Photo: James Morgan