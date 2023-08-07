A new art exhibition is opening on August 12 in Lachute.

Passages et Nature Laurentienne contains the works of Céline Landry and Raymond Charette. The exhibition encourages visitors to immerse themselves in the universe of these two talented artists, each exploring their unique vision of identity, intimacy and nature.

The opening takes place on Saturday, August 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Centre d’art d’ Argenteuil, located at 585 rue Principale in Lachute.

In the exhibition, creativity is expressed through moving works and evocative photographs. On August 12, visitors have the opportunity to meet the artists and explore their artistic approach.