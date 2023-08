The Hawkesbury Flying Club’s Corn Roast and BBQ is back, on August 20 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (no rain date). The meal is: corn on the cob, hot-dogs, assorted salads, dessert and refreshments. The location is the East Hawkesbury Aerodrome at 3435, County Road 17, Hawkesbury. For more information, contact [email protected] .

