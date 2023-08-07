The Prescott-Russell LGBTQ+ Allies Group is launching a new volunteer recruitment campaign.

The group is the voice of the 2SLGBTQI+ community in Prescott and Russell. It promotes the well-being, respect and inclusion of the 2ELGBTQI+ community in the region. The group is composed of volunteers and agencies who have been working together since winter 2017, and has continued to evolve, offering various social, advocacy and educational activities to the community.

Unfortunately, like for many other organizations, the pandemic has affected the activities of the group. This is why we’re launching a recruitment campaign: to find dedicated individuals who want to get involved to promote support for the 2SLGBTQI+ community in the region.

Here is a list of positions to be filled:

How to become a volunteer for The Prescott-Russell LGBTQ+ Allies Group? By completing the interest form at https://forms.gle/5gX9yTq19Z9SNnsV6.

We will contact those interested during the month of October 2023.

Please send any questions to [email protected].