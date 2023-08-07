The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation’s 41st Golf Classic tournament was held on July 5 the Hawkesbury Golf & Curling Club. The tournament was sold out months in advance and was an immense success – raising a new record amount of more than $58,700 in support of the hospital.

This achievement is thanks to the event sponsors, participants, and donors, as well as the more than 40 volunteers that were needed to make the event a reality.

In spite of the heat, the golfers enjoyed tasting delicious food and drinks while playing on a great course. There were also activities they could take part in to try to win some amazing prizes, including three draws of $1,000 cash. Their round of golf was followed by a banquet dinner to end a great day.

The profits from this event will directly support the addition and expansion of the most-needed medical services at HGH. It will allow the HGH Foundation to acquire important state-of-the-art equipment that will enable HGH to meet the health care needs of our growing region and make the most of the recent redevelopment of the hospital. This will enable access to more specialty care, closer to home, so that more people in our region are able to receive the care they need at HGH, without the stress of travelling farther away.

“We are thrilled by the fantastic results of this year’s HGH Foundation Golf Classic. We are so grateful that the tournament raised a record profit for our hospital! The event sold out very quickly again this year and received generous support from amazing sponsors and donors. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this fundraising event! You have all made a big difference for patients at HGH. We look forward to another edition of the Golf Classic next year!” said HGH Foundation Executive Director Erin Tabakman.