A motion to prioritize a solution to municipal water problems in Casselman was defeated at a special council meeting on August 2 where tension was evident among council members and in the audience.

During July, the water was often a brown or yellow colour due to high amounts of manganese. Casselman’s water source is the South Nation River, and manganese naturally occurs in the riverbed. During the summer, when water levels often decrease, the concentration of manganese in the water becomes higher. The situation has been recurring in Casselman for several summers, but this summer has been worse. On July 7, the level was 0.35 milligrams per litre and 0.45 milligrams per litre. On July 21, the level was one milligram per litre. Ontario does not have regulations for manganese in drinking water, but the federal government has non-binding guidelines and the water in Casselman exceeds those guidelines. The federal guideline states the maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) for total manganese in drinking water is 0.12 milligrams per litre.

The Municipality of Casselman has issued an advisory for the water system due to manganese levels exceeding the federal guidelines. Boiling the water will not lower the manganese level. Showering and bathing with this water is safe. The advisory remains in effect unless another public notice is issued upon the request of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU). The EOHU is recommending people use another source of water, such as bottled water to prepare baby formula and food or drinks for young children.

At the August 2 meeting, Councillor Paul Groulx asked Mayor Geneviève Lajoie why no other council members than the mayor was present at meetings during July which discussed the water situation. Lajoie said most of the other councillors were on vacation and not available. Those meetings took place between the mayor, municipal staff, the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA), which manages the water system, and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

Groulx wanted to know why the manganese levels were being regularly shared by the municipality.

“The municipality was following the precedent set by the previous council,” replied Lajoie. The municipality had not previously released information about daily manganese levels.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Yves Morrissette said manganese levels are always listed in monthly water reports, which are public documents.

Groulx then alleged the mayor was not allowing people the opportunity to ask questions.

“I’m not going to turn out municipality into a circus right now,” Lajoie responded. Shouting from the audience of about 50 people followed.

Groulx then asked if equipment the municipality purchased for the water system in 2019 costing $200,000 had been effective at reducing manganese in the water. OCWA Senior Operations Manager Dawn Crump said the equipment, which uses the chemical potassium permanganate is effective, but an additional clarification system would be required for further improvements to be made.

Lajoie again had to interject when the audience became disruptive.

“I need absolute decorum today,” she commented, and said people would be asked to leave if disruptive behaviour persisted.

Lajoie then introduced a motion more than three pages long requesting an unspecified amount be allocated in the 2024 municipal budget and priority given to resolving the manganese problem in the water supply and declare it a strategic priority for the municipality. The resolution also called for the establishment of a committee consisting of the mayor, staff, a councillor, and a representative of the EOHU to address the manganese situation and regular provide updates to council and the public on its progress.

Councillor Anick Charron, who participated in the meeting online, seconded the motion.

Councillor Sylvain Cléroux said he does not want a committee which could possibly duplicate the efforts already being taken by the municipality and OCWA.

During the past month, those efforts have included the advisory already issued to the public, flushing of the water system, and the hiring of firm J.L. Richards & Associates Limited (JLR) to complete a Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Master Plan, which includes possibly finding a new source of water for Casselman. The municipality has also been seeking expert guidance from the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA), which operates the water system, and the Walkerton Clean Water Centre, which provides resources and training to water system operators and municipalities.

However, Cléroux said he agreed with the intent of the resolution, just not the establishment of an additional committee. Groulx made similar comments in agreement.

Lajoie insisted she could not act unilaterally as mayor and needed a committee in place to establish a policy and best practices. She said amendments could be made to the motion.

“It’s a step to establish firm policies and procedures,” she said.

Groulx also said the lengthy motion was cumbersome and he would vote against it.

“That doesn’t mean I’m against making the water better,” he said, but insisting the motion was too long.

“It’s too much for myself,” he added.

In a registered vote, the motion was defeated. Lajoie and Charron voted in favour of the motion. Councillors Groulx, Cléroux, and Francine Leblanc voted against the motion.

Left; Casselman Mayor Geneviève, and Councillor Paul Groulx, right, at the August 2 municipal council meeting. Photo: James Morgan