There was a slowdown for cottagers and campers returning home along Highway 34 north of Vankleek Hill on Civic Holiday Monday, August 7.

The signal lights were flashing and bell ringing at the CN Railway crossing, but no train was approaching. An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was at the scene. Traffic was backed up in both directions, but vehicles were slowly passing across the tracks.

The Review has inquired with the OPP and CN about the situation and is still awaiting complete details.

A police car was parked beside the railroad crossing on Highway 34 on Monday, August 7 while vehicles slowly crossed the tracks. Photo: James Morgan