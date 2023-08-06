Champlain Township council is not interested in having an inventory of heritage buildings, sites or events.

A draft proposal presented by the township’s senior planner Jennifer Laforest at the regular June council meeting was met with doubt and little comment from councillors.

The planning report to council stated that “Champlain Township has a wealth of historic buildings and culturally significant landscapes within its municipal boundary. With the exception of seven properties currently designated as Municipal Historic Resources, a number of landmark buildings are currently unidentified and/or protected.

With the current approach, properties with heritage attributes are not given any special consideration with regards to planning and development approvals. If a demolition permit were to be received for any building in Champlain Township other than the properties designated, Administration would have little ability to refuse such an application.”

Laforest explained that a community consultation would be part of preparing a heritage inventory and that it would be “ridiculous to hire consultants when we have three heritage groups in our municipality.”

“We could bring our groups together,” said Laforest, to look at the landscape, buildings and events in the township.

Having information would be a tool for Champlain Township council to make decisions. Even understanding the history of certain barns in the area “would help if we had to make a decision about whether to allow a demolition,” Laforest said.

“This is not a registry; it doesn’t prevent a property from being demolished,” she said.

West Hawkesbury Councillor Gerard Miner acknowledged that Laforest had clarified the difference between an inventory and the stories he has heard about heritage registries.

Laforest said that the inventory would be a list that could be published on the township’s website.

“It would celebrate our heritage assets and contribute to economic development,” Laforest said, mentioning that heritage is also a tourism draw.

According to the report, once the heritage survey and inventory process is complete, Administration will return to the Council with a final list of properties for inclusion on a heritage inventory.

Future heritage protection options may include the creation of a heritage registry, identification of heritage resources in the Official Plan, the creation of heritage conservation district, a community tourist route map, heritage plaques and/or other individual property designations.”

“It is a tool but it is not designed to be punitive to the property owner,” Laforest repeated.

L’Orignal Councillor Andre Roy asked, “Why are we doing this? What is the purpose of doing this work? I am not going to vote for this; I find it restrictive.”

“Once a property is (listed) on the inventory, there is no issue with a person getting a demolition permit,” Laforest said.

The database would be created with volunteer help from both the Patrimone L’Orignal/Longueuil Heritage group and the Vankleek Hill Historical Society, keeping costs to a minimum, Laforest explained in her report.

The entire process would take about one year, she estimated, and then the municipality could assess and decide if further action, such as creating a formal heritage registry for some properties, should be undertaken.

Laforest explained that the formation of a township heritage committee would be part of the inventory project.

Taking stock of existing heritage could lead to direction about architectural character or modifications, she added.

Mayor Riopel asked council if it wanted to move ahead with the inventory project?

“Do we want form a committee?” he asked, looking at council. “Or does it end here?”

There were no further comments from any councillors.

It was moved by Councillor Gerard Miner and seconded by Andre Roy to receive and file the planner’s report.

You can read the planner’s report and learn more about the heritage inventory proposal here.