Massed Bands on the field at the Glengarry Highland Games during the evening of Friday, August 4. Photo: James Morgan
Tens of thousands of spectators and competitors converged upon Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5. Solo bagpipers and bands from across Canada and the United States competed. And on the field, heavyweight competitors showed their strength in the events that put the games in highland games. On stage, highland dancers demonstrated their talent.
Special recognition was given at this year’s games to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Canada’s national police force is celebrating its 150th anniversary. It was originally founded as the Northwest Mounted Police (NWMP) in 1873. The RCMP Pipes, Drums and Dancers and colour party played prominent roles in ceremonies held on August 4 and 5. Deputy Commissioner Bryan Larkin was in attendance both days of the games.
On Saturday, John Wensink was welcomed as the 2023 Glengarry Highland Games Guest of Honour. Wensink grew up in Maxville and had a 10-year career in the National Hockey League with the St. Louis Blue’s, Boston Bruins, Québec Nordiques, and Colorado Rockies.
The weather was perfect for both days of the games, making the outdoor event enjoyable for the many who attended.
In 2024, the Glengarry Highland Games will celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Friday, August 4 at the Glengarry Highland Games. Photos: James Morgan
Saturday, August 5 at the Glengarry Highland Games. Photos: James Morgan
Tens of thousands of spectators and competitors converged upon Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5. Solo bagpipers and bands from across Canada and the United States competed. […]
Champlain Township is not chicken when it comes to examining allowing residents of urban, residential areas to keep hens in their backyards. On June 22, council adopted a resolution directing the administration to carry out […]
We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.