Tens of thousands of spectators and competitors converged upon Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5. Solo bagpipers and bands from across Canada and the United States competed. And on the field, heavyweight competitors showed their strength in the events that put the games in highland games. On stage, highland dancers demonstrated their talent.

Special recognition was given at this year’s games to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Canada’s national police force is celebrating its 150th anniversary. It was originally founded as the Northwest Mounted Police (NWMP) in 1873. The RCMP Pipes, Drums and Dancers and colour party played prominent roles in ceremonies held on August 4 and 5. Deputy Commissioner Bryan Larkin was in attendance both days of the games.

On Saturday, John Wensink was welcomed as the 2023 Glengarry Highland Games Guest of Honour. Wensink grew up in Maxville and had a 10-year career in the National Hockey League with the St. Louis Blue’s, Boston Bruins, Québec Nordiques, and Colorado Rockies.

The weather was perfect for both days of the games, making the outdoor event enjoyable for the many who attended.

In 2024, the Glengarry Highland Games will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Friday, August 4 at the Glengarry Highland Games. Photos: James Morgan

The 78th Fraser Highlanders marching before their musket review. The Band of the Ceremonial Guard from Ottawa. Young highland dancers competing. Massed bands A highland dancer standing before the massed bands. The RCMP Pipes and Drums are in the background to the left. The Glengarry Massed Fiddlers, under the direction of Ian MacLeod, performed before Friday’s ceremony. A short memorial ceremony was held to remember past contributors to the games A piper in the massed band. Glengarry’s own Quigley Highlanders entertaining. RCAF and RCMP pipers marching. RCMP colour party RCMP highland dancers RCMP Deputy Commissioner Bryan Larkin, left, giving the salute and authorization to open the games. Sheaf toss A piper in solo competition. The South Glengarry Pipe Band entertaining games visitors. Women’s heavyweight event

McCulloch Highland Dancers McCulloch Highland Dancers

Saturday, August 5 at the Glengarry Highland Games. Photos: James Morgan

Band of the Ceremonial Guard from Ottawa. Sheaf tossing for younger athletes. Youth sheaf tossing Clan Parade Clan Parade Clan Parade The St. Edmund’s Pipes and Drums from Enders Island, Mystic Connecticut Guest of Honour John Wensink The Quinte West Air Force City Pipe Band from Trenton, Ontario. Highland Regiments Tug of War Highland Regiments Tug of War Saturday ceremony Massed bands Massed bands.