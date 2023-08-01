What do a 2005 Ford Ranger and a 1996 Toyota Corolla have in common? Eric Roy is preparing both to compete in the 2023 Vankleek Hill Fair Demolition Derby.

Roy is a self-described “adrenaline junkie,” and that is why he enjoys the thrill of the derby. He is currently the longest-participating competitor in the event, and this is his 26th year.

The Ford Ranger has 376,000 kilometres on the odometer. Roy bought it from a farmer in Brownsburg. The Corolla has logged 276,745 kilometres and previously belonged to Carl Gorry in Hawkesbury. Roy is preparing that car to be driven in the derby by Paul Taylor Sr. who will use the vehicle to promote Autism United. Roy has also had help preparing the cars for the demolition derby from his son-in-law, Jason Jodoin.

Paul Taylor Sr. will drive this 2006 Toyota Corolla in the Vankleek Hill Fair Demolition Derby. Photo: James Morgan