Dave Scott-Borden is entering the Vankleek Hill Fair’s Demolition Derby not just for fun, but to honour his deceased father. Richard Scott died in September 2022 and before he passed away, gave him a 2006 Dodge Caravan with instructions.

“He gave me this and said go in the derby,” Scott-Borden said.

This will be his first demolition derby. He just got his driver’s licence and is excited.

“It’s time to go!” Scott-Borden said.

Two friends, Fred Campeau and his brother Jean-Sebastien Campeau have been helping Scott-Borden with preparing the old minivan for the big event. Scott-Borden plans to have a message honouring his late father painted on the side of the vehicle and will be using his own business, Precision Flow Roofing, as a sponsor.