Major work continues this summer on one of the longest bridges crossing the South Nation River.

After being delayed for two years, the Albert Bélanger Bridge on County Road 8 south of the Larose Forest is being rehabilitated. The project had been delayed due to higher-than-expected costs. In 2022, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) had originally allocated $3,009,000 for the bridge project, but it was delayed when bids exceeded that amount. In December 2022, the UCPR awarded the contract for the Albert Bélanger Bridge to Clearwater Structures Inc. of Ajax for $4,762,312 plus sales tax. The bridge will remain closed until this autumn when the work is planned to be complete. Drivers using County Road 8 between Bourget and the Casselman area must follow a detour until then.

At 240 metres long, the Albert Bélanger Bridge, originally built in 1975, is the longest bridge in the UCPR road system.