A 56-year-old man is dead due to a vehicle collision in North Glengarry.

Shortly before 8 pm on Sunday, July 30, members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle collision on Glen Robertson Road. The driver was pronounced deceased at scene.

The SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

Anyone that has information on the above incident, is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.