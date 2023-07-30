The weather was just perfect on the morning of Saturday, July 29 for La Baie Run. The annual event in L’Orignal is a fundraiser for the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation.

According to Patrick Lalonde, one of the main organizers of the run, 500 people registered and about $20,000 had been raised as of Saturday morning.

“The turnout was great!” Lalonde said.

Lamine Aitali was the first to complete the 21.1-kilometre half-marathon. His time was one hour, 21 minutes, and 41 seconds.

The runner who finished the 10-kilometre run first was Christophe Simon. It took him 38 minutes and 24 seconds to complete the course.

Jason Lacombe finished first in the five-kilometre race with a time of 18 minutes and 12 seconds.

In the one-kilometre run, 12-year-old Liv Lacombe finished first with a time of three minutes and 32 seconds.

HGH Foundation Executive Director Erin Tabakman said all proceeds from La Baie Run will go to the foundation’s “There’s no place like home” campaign. The intent of the campaign is to purchase equipment for existing services HGH offers which have long wait lists, or to expand services. As an example, Tabakman said the foundation will be covering the entire cost of a new $800,000 3D mammogram machine for HGH which will replace the current 2D machine which is near the end of its service life. Tabakman said the run is a significant part of the HGH Foundation’s fundraising revenue.

“This is a huge event for us,” she said.

Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel was at L’Orignal Park on Saturday morning.

“It’s a great event for a great cause,” he remarked.

As for participants, they were warming up before leaving from the starting line.

“We’re as ready can be!” said Pascal Decoeur of Alexandria, who was taking part in the run with his daughter Elizabeth.

La Baie Run photos by James Morgan

The first 10 kilometre runners leaving the starting line 10 kilometre runners Melanie Lalonde ran with William, left, and Louis, right. From left to right; Pascal Decoeur, Elizabeth Decoeur, Jeremy Jean-Louis, and Melissa Paquette. Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel chatting with runners. Lory-Eve Laviolette, and Baptiste L’Orignal, the moose mascot of École élémentaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste cheered on La Baie Run participants. Christophe Simon was the first to complete the 10-kilometre course. 5 kilometre course runners leaving the starting line. HGH Foundation Executive Director Erin Tabakman, left, and HGH Foundation Philanthropic Projects Coordinator Christine Gray-St. Denis, right. Friends greeting returning 5 kilometre runners 5 kilometre runners nearing the finish line.