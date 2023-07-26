The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking help from the public to identify a person of interest in connection to an indecent act investigation in Limoges.

On July 25, 2023, shortly after 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Limoges Road in Limoges for reports of a male driver interacting with a pedestrian and exposing himself. A short time later, the male left without incident.

The male is described as:

Caucasian

Heavy build

Between 30 and 40 years of age

Wearing a black t-shirt

Light brown hair

No facial hair

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Black Dodge Caravan

Possible partial Ontario plate – CDRJ

Rust around wheels

No tinted windows

If you can help police identify the male or vehicle, please contact Detective Constable Leslie Hahn at 613-443-4499 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.