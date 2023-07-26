The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking help from the public to identify a person of interest in connection to an indecent act investigation in Limoges.
On July 25, 2023, shortly after 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Limoges Road in Limoges for reports of a male driver interacting with a pedestrian and exposing himself. A short time later, the male left without incident.
The male is described as:
- Caucasian
- Heavy build
- Between 30 and 40 years of age
- Wearing a black t-shirt
- Light brown hair
- No facial hair
The suspect vehicle is described as:
- Black Dodge Caravan
- Possible partial Ontario plate – CDRJ
- Rust around wheels
- No tinted windows
If you can help police identify the male or vehicle, please contact Detective Constable Leslie Hahn at 613-443-4499 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.