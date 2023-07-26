A pilot is dead after an airplane crash near Alexandria on Wednesday, July 26.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Stormont, Dundas, & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to the crash site on Power Dam Road, east of Alexandria.

The pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate in partnership with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Power Dam Road remained closed on Wednesday evening, and police requested the public to avoid the area.

According to the TSB, the aircraft involved in the crash was a Cessna 150. TSB investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence to determine why and how it occurred.

