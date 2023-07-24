Thousands of people enjoyed entertainment and community fun on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 in the shade of the tall trees at Parc Barron in Lachute. The second Lachute en fête festival opened on the Friday night with live stand-up comedy and continued Saturday with children’s activities and live entertainment.

Five comedians from across Québec had the audience laughing on Friday evening. The night was capped off by a performance by rock/blues band Rude Mood. On Saturday, family-oriented activities and entertainment took place throughout the day. That evening, local favourites The Alleykatts, started off the lineup of live music followed by Marilyne Léonard, Bleu Jeans Bleu, and a blues jam presented by Argenteuil en Blues.

Lachute en fête photos by James Morgan

The Alleykatts Alleykatts audience Visiting with a clown A shady summer evening Marilyne Léonard