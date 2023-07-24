

Wentworth, QC

On Thursday August 24th and Friday August 25th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Dunany Studio Artists, will present another outstanding exhibition of art showcasing their new work at the Dunany Golf and Country Club, 2053 chemin de Dunany in Wentworth, (14 km north of Lachute.) Everyone is invited to attend. As well as each artist’s unique paintings, this year’s theme will feature some individual “turtle” art to help promote awareness of endangered turtle species in Québec.



The Nature Conservancy of Canada, www.natureconservancy.ca, has launched a new website, www.carapace.ca, that presents all the different species and practical advice on the importance of protecting turtles. The Carapace team wants the public’s help to report turtle sightings, by filling out a form on their website. The Dunany area includes prime turtle habitat and so they are encouraging everyone to visit the site and become further educated on turtles, their significance and major importance to our ecosystem.

During the past 25 years, this group of creative, exceptionally talented, multi-media artists, have exhibited their fine art at the historic and beautiful Dunany Golf and Country Club, celebrating its 101st birthday. 13 artists will showcase original watercolours, pastels, oils, acrylics, artistic mosaics plus sculptures. For art lovers everywhere, this annual vernissage is a highlight on the summer calendar and a not-to-be-missed experience!

The Dunany Studio Artists meet weekly at the Wentworth Recreational Community Centre, to learn, share ideas and practice new styles and techniques. They also host professional watercolour workshops throughout the year featuring visiting masters and well-known artist-

teachers, such as Renée Dion, Jacques Hébert, Doug Mays, Sandra Grégoire, Art Cunanan and many others. The artistic talent that abounds in this active community of Dunany is rare and astonishing. This year’s Dunany Studio Artists show promises to be exceptional!

Participating artists include – Coreen Berry, Maureen Cameron, Judy Hammond, Marion McGill Hodge, Angela Macleod, Joanne Moore, Jane Pilon, Ginette Masson, Revilla Sauvé, Barbara McCullough Scales, Annabelle Wood, Lyne Chouinard and Caroline Roy.

More information is available by emailing [email protected]; visiting www.facebook.com/DunanyStudioArtists and also viewing the Dunany Community Association website – http://dunany.ca/activities/dunany-studio-artists.

For further information contact:

Barb McCullough Scales [email protected] or Marion McGill Hodge [email protected].