The new Musée régional d’Argenteuil/Argenteuil Regional Museum at the former Christ Church in St-André-Est will be open to visitors by the summer of 2024.

The museum was previously located inside the Carillon Barracks National Historic Site building in Carillon. However, severe flooding along the Ottawa River in the spring of 2019 caused damage to both the building and some of the collection. The museum was closed, and the collection was removed for temporary storage in other locations.

In September 2020, the municipality of St-André-d’Argenteuil assumed ownership of Christ Church after the former Anglican parish had closed and plans were made to make the building the new home of the museum. Christ Church itself has deep connections to the history of the region. Built between 1819 and 1821, it is recognized as one of the first buildings of Gothic inspiration to be built in Québec. People buried in the cemetery adjoining the church, include physician and congenital heart disease expert Dr. Maude Abbott, who was from St-André-Est. She was recognized by the government of Québec in 2019 as a historic person of prominence.

In June 2022, the federal government contributed $90,000 to the museum to aid with the development of the exhibit space. According to museum Director Lyne St-Jacques, developing the exhibit space will take place from August to October of 2023.

“So, we are hopeful that the project will be completed before the end of 2023,” St-Jacques said.

The museum is hoping to have an open house in December so Argenteuil residents can see the new space. However, it will depend on how the repair and development work goes for that to happen. If there are delays, the open house will be held in early 2024.

“One thing is certain, the museum’s new presentation space will be ready for the 2024 summer season,” St-Jacques emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Musée régional d’Argenteuil/Argenteuil Regional Museum is planning a special Culture Days activity on October 1. It is a historical journey led by by historian Robert Simard who will give participants the important mission to find Brownie, Dr. Maude Abbott’s little dog whom she lost sight of during her morning walk. Participants will follow a route around Christ Church looking for clues that Brownie left behind in an effort to track down Dr. Abbott’s companion and bring him back to her. They will also have the pleasure of meeting Dr. Abbott at the end of the route and talking with her about her medical career and her attachment to the village of St-André-Est.

For more information about the upcoming Culture Days event and the Musée régional d’Argenteuil/Argenteuil Regional Museum, go to https://museeregionaldargenteuil.ca/ or call 514-589-4333.