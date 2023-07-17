A long-standing tradition and four days of fun returned to Lachute from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16 with the 198th Expo Lachute Fair. Established in 1825 and presented by the Argenteuil Agricultural Society, it is the oldest agricultural fair in Québec and second-oldest in Canada. The opening parade made its way through town to the fairgrounds on the evening of July 13. All weekend long, there were agricultural events showcasing cattle and horses, and a tractor pull. Entertainment included the midway, live music, wrestling, and children’s activities, and of course, the highly popular demolition derby.
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
