A long-standing tradition and four days of fun returned to Lachute from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16 with the 198th Expo Lachute Fair. Established in 1825 and presented by the Argenteuil Agricultural Society, it is the oldest agricultural fair in Québec and second-oldest in Canada. The opening parade made its way through town to the fairgrounds on the evening of July 13. All weekend long, there were agricultural events showcasing cattle and horses, and a tractor pull. Entertainment included the midway, live music, wrestling, and children’s activities, and of course, the highly popular demolition derby.

Expo Lachute Fair photos by James Morgan

Opening parade

Wrestling and midway

Handicrafts and antique tractor pull

Western equestrian competition

4-H calf show

Olivia McOuat of Brownsburg. Cole Lothian, with some help from Dad Kyle Lothian, both of Brownsburg, and Wesley Downing of Vankleek Hill.