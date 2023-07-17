It cost the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) $158,828.93 to repair a bridge damaged by a vehicle collision in the fall of 2022.

The Henri Seguin Bridge on County Road 9 near Fournier, with its prominent steel arch, crossing the South Nation River was seriously damaged as a result of a vehicle collision. At the time of the collision, a structural bridge consultant determined the damage was dangerous. The UCPR Department of Public Works decided to expedite process of repairing the end wall of the bridge and replacing adjacent guardrail. Due to the emergency nature of the repairs, the regular procurement process, which requires the approval of council, could be bypassed and instead the awarding of the construction contract could be approved by the Chief Administrative Officer. Willis Kerr Contracting Limited submitted the lowest of four tenders the UCPR received for the bridge repairs at a cost of $158,828.93.

On June 28, UCPR council received the report indicating the contract had been awarded, the cost, and that the repairs had been made.