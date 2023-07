The water in Vankleek Hill appeared yellowish on July 15, but Champlain Township said there is no reason for residents to be worried about their water.

Rust was released into the system due to lines being flushed in Hawkesbury. The Hawkesbury system feeds water to the Vankleek Hill system. The township said the discolouration is cosmetic and caused by rust in cast iron pipes. Municipal employees have made efforts to rectify the situation.